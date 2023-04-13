“The Loft” event center has grand opening in Princeton

It’s an event space for parties, meetings, and more.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Another small business in Princeton has opened its doors. The Loft held its grand opening ribbon cutting Thursday. It’s an event space for parties, meetings, and more. The owner of the Loft says she was inspired to create the business after not being able to find one like it.

“Fourteen years ago, when my husband and I were getting married, we couldn’t find a place to hold our reception, and so, we thought it would be great if we could have a place where the community could come for showers, receptions, business meetings, even Super Bowl parties,” says Paula King, the owner of The Loft.

King says they’ve already held several events at the venue with customers leaving positive reviews, calling it upscale and affordable.

The Loft’s address is 1123 Mercer Street, Princeton, WV. Their phone number is 304-952-9640.

