K-9 at Princeton Police Department receives protective vest

PRINCETON W.Va. (WVVA) - A K-9 at the Princeton Police Department will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a non-profit organization. Patrolman Zane Jones and his K-9, Kilo are getting the vest courtesy of Vested Interest in K-9′s.

The vest has a value of $1,800 and is sponsored by Philip Scott Forbes and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In beloved memory of Mea Forbes.” This will be Kilo’s first vest and will help to protect him from potential injury.

Kilo is one of two K-9′s at the department but is the only one that is dual purpose, meaning he can track narcotics and catch suspects.

“It means a whole lot especially since I wear my vest daily. It’s nice for him to have one so I know he’s safe and protected as well,” said Jones.

Kilo is a Dutch Shepherd and will be turning three years old in July. Jones said Kilo should receive his vest in about a month.

The vests weigh four to five pounds and come with a five year warranty. You can learn more about Vested Interest in K-9′s by clicking here.

