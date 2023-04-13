K-9 at Princeton Police Department receives protective vest

Patrolman Zane Jones and his K-9, Kilo
Patrolman Zane Jones and his K-9, Kilo(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON W.Va. (WVVA) - A K-9 at the Princeton Police Department will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a non-profit organization. Patrolman Zane Jones and his K-9, Kilo are getting the vest courtesy of Vested Interest in K-9′s.

The vest has a value of $1,800 and is sponsored by Philip Scott Forbes and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In beloved memory of Mea Forbes.” This will be Kilo’s first vest and will help to protect him from potential injury.

Kilo is one of two K-9′s at the department but is the only one that is dual purpose, meaning he can track narcotics and catch suspects.

“It means a whole lot especially since I wear my vest daily. It’s nice for him to have one so I know he’s safe and protected as well,” said Jones.

Kilo is a Dutch Shepherd and will be turning three years old in July. Jones said Kilo should receive his vest in about a month.

The vests weigh four to five pounds and come with a five year warranty. You can learn more about Vested Interest in K-9′s by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
Right now, there is work underway in lots of communities as cities and counties are getting...
Pool at Princeton City Park gets improvements
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop...
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop park and gathering center
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Browning Lambert Mountain fire
Browning Lambert Mountain fire
Repairs finished on Welch's Court Street
Repairs finished on Welch’s Court Street
FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
City board positions up for grabs in Princeton, Bluefield
Wytheville, Va
Downtown Wytheville Inc. partnering with Google