It’ll feel more like Summer today

High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunny skies are expected this morning and a few clouds will start to build in this afternoon/evening. It’ll be a warm one as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s this afternoon.

Clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours, and a few spotty showers are possible. Temperatures will hover in the 50s for most overnight.

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected on Friday as an area of low pressure approaches our region. Some heavy downpours are possible so I’m not going to rule out some localized flooding issues. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 60s and low 70s.

A few spotty showers are possible on Saturday, but most should stay dry. A better chance of rain and storms arrives on Sunday afternoon as a cold front swings through. Temperatures will stay mild in the 70s ahead of the front on Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll dry up early next week, but temperatures will be cooler in the 50s and 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

