Granada Theater Thursday: Air & The Charleston Ballet coming to local theater

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nicole Smith with the Granada stopped by WVVA @ Noon for another weekly edition of ‘GTT.’

The historic theater is continuing with its first run showings and this week the spotlight is on Michael Jordan and his partnership with Nike in the movie, Air.

Discover the game-changing partnership between a then undiscovered Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and culture with the Air Jordan brand.

In addition to ‘Air’ the theater will be showing first Disney princess movie, 1937′s ‘Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs.’

Also coming up on May 7th at 2:30 PM is the Charleston Ballet--Nicole tells our Joshua Bolden that the performance is perfect for the dancer in your life.

Full details on bluefieldgranada.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.