Granada Theater Thursday: Air & The Charleston Ballet coming to local theater

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nicole Smith with the Granada stopped by WVVA @ Noon for another weekly edition of ‘GTT.’

The historic theater is continuing with its first run showings and this week the spotlight is on Michael Jordan and his partnership with Nike in the movie, Air.

In addition to ‘Air’ the theater will be showing first Disney princess movie, 1937′s ‘Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs.’

Also coming up on May 7th at 2:30 PM is the Charleston Ballet--Nicole tells our Joshua Bolden that the performance is perfect for the dancer in your life.

Full details on bluefieldgranada.com

