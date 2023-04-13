Graham softball and Richlands baseball earn district victories

Both teams come from behind to win
By Josh Widman
Apr. 13, 2023
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Graham beat Richlands in softball and Richlands topped Graham in baseball on Wednesday.

The G-Girls won 3-2 on a walk-off solo home run by Ashlynn Sarver in the seventh inning.

The Blue Tornado fell behind in 3-0 in baseball and came back to win 9-4.

The County foes also matched up in soccer and tennis.

Girls Soccer: Graham 3-1

Boys Soccer: Graham 10-2

Girls Tennis: Graham 6-3

Boys Tennis: Richlands 6-3

