In Focus Preview: Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care

Compassus provides home-based services including palliative and hospice care.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. April 16 edition of In Focus, WVVA is putting the spotlight on Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care.

Compassus provides home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care. Nearly 6,000 team members work at 200 locations in 30 states. There is an office in Princeton, W.Va, too.

To learn more about the Princeton location, go here. You can also call 304-431-2000.

This Sunday’s guests include: Melissa Powell, a senior hospice care consultant, Karen Hill, a nurse practitioner and Jacki McCormick,a volunteer coordinator.

When will this episode air?

It will air Sun. April 16 at 9 a.m.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

