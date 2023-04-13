Downtown Wytheville Inc. partnering with Google

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Only 10 organizations across the entire country are chosen to work with the Grow With Google program each year.

This year, Downtown Wytheville Inc. is one of them.

The program is designed to help businesses and entrepreneurs maximize their results and skills with Google platforms.

“We have a portfolio of about 40 programs that we can offer,” Google Coach Courtney Stringer said.

She is in charge of teaching tips and tricks to any business across the state that might need help using Google’s resources.

“We’ll be hosting those virtual, in person, one-on-one sessions to really get their businesses up and going on Google’s search and maps and that way, hopefully, they’ll be getting more business coming to them,” Stringer said.

Downtown Wytheville Inc. says having an online presence is vital for any business to succeed.

“It’s our goal to reach small businesses throughout the local area, the region and across the state to implement these Google tools and help businesses have an online presence, more brand awareness, more consistency and that’s the whole goal of the program,” Executive Director of Downtown Wytheville Inc. Todd Wolford said.

He says regardless of skill level, there’s something for every business in this program.

“Everybody thinks they know how Google works but there’s so much on the backend that I wasn’t even aware of that we can help educate businesses on,” he said.

