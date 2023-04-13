Concord University ranked a top school for online master’s in health education for 2023

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University has been recognized by OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD) as one of the best schools for online master’s level learning programs, specifically, the university’s health education programs earned top honors for overall quality, affordability, and commitment to student access.

“I am so proud of our Master of Arts in Health Promotion at Concord,” said Dr. Jill Nolan, program director and chair of the Department of Health Sciences. “Our program is extremely flexible, so students from a variety of backgrounds can complete their degree in one or more years. Our graduates are competitive in public health and disease prevention fields, which are growing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

See where CU ranked below: Best Online Master’s Degrees in Health Education – https://www.onlinemastersdegrees.org/best-programs/health-education/

OnlineMastersDegrees.org analyzed more than 7,700 accredited universities by using data pulled from the schools themselves and from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). After the data was compiled, OMD’s data science team then applied a proprietary algorithm to rank all qualifying schools for each of the different master’s degrees specialties.

Primary data points include:

• Academic counseling services

• Career placement services

• Student/faculty ratio

• Tuition

• Percent of students receiving school-based aid

• Amount of school-based aid per student

To be eligible for ranking, a university must hold active regional accreditation and have at least one partially online master’s program in the ranking subject. Just 6 percent of U.S. postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position.

