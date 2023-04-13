City board positions up for grabs in Princeton, Bluefield

FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.(123rf.com)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summer elections in Bluefield and Princeton are fast approaching for those wanting to cast their ballots. Bluefield City Clerk Robert Luther says there are two at large seats on the city council with four candidates vying for the positions.

Current incumbents are Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles who are being challenged by Ashton Shaw and Ashley Carr. Luther says city board elections in Bluefield are staggered, meaning the remaining seats for each of the three districts will be up for grabs in two years.

In Princeton there are five candidates vying for three seats on the city council. They include incumbents James Hill, Dewey Russell and David Graham who is also mayor. They’re being challenged by Joseph Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson.

Both Princeton and Bluefield will have their elections in June. Anyone in need of voting information is urged to contact their city clerk.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
Right now, there is work underway in lots of communities as cities and counties are getting...
Pool at Princeton City Park gets improvements
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop...
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop park and gathering center
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Browning Lambert Mountain fire
Browning Lambert Mountain fire
Patrolman Zane Jones and his K-9, Kilo
K-9 at Princeton Police Department receives protective vest
Repairs finished on Welch's Court Street
Repairs finished on Welch’s Court Street
Wytheville, Va
Downtown Wytheville Inc. partnering with Google