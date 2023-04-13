City board positions up for grabs in Princeton, Bluefield

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summer elections in Bluefield and Princeton are fast approaching for those wanting to cast their ballots. Bluefield City Clerk Robert Luther says there are two at large seats on the city council with four candidates vying for the positions.

Current incumbents are Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles who are being challenged by Ashton Shaw and Ashley Carr. Luther says city board elections in Bluefield are staggered, meaning the remaining seats for each of the three districts will be up for grabs in two years.

In Princeton there are five candidates vying for three seats on the city council. They include incumbents James Hill, Dewey Russell and David Graham who is also mayor. They’re being challenged by Joseph Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson.

Both Princeton and Bluefield will have their elections in June. Anyone in need of voting information is urged to contact their city clerk.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.