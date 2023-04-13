Bobcat rescued by Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A bobcat rescued in nearby Floyd County has returned to the wild.

The bobcat was two months old when it was rescued back in July 2022. He came to the center hungry and covered in fleas and ticks.

He was rehabilitated at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke.

After monitoring him and filling his belly with lots of food, he has returned to the wild.

Sabrina Garvin, President and Founder of Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, “We need them at a certain weight, and we need to know that they’re up to par with their hunting skills, because they need to be able to survive.”

The bobcat is expected to live out a happy and healthy life.

