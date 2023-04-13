Bluewell Lions Club prepare for annual spaghetti dinner

The money goes toward helping the Lions Club serve the community
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Bluewell Lions Club is preparing for their annual spaghetti dinner this Sunday at the Maple View Church of Christ in Bluefield, West Virginia. The money raised by this event will go toward the organization’s work with cleaning up the area, planting flowers, giving books to preschoolers, and more. In addition to supporting community involvement, the president elect of the Lions Club says the dinner also involves delicious food with fun fellowship.

“Great spaghetti. Nick Ameli, he’s the boss of the sauce. He’s the boss of the sauce. He makes the sauce. It’s just great. We’re expecting between three and four hundred people. It’s our major, major fundraiser...” says Skip Crane, President Elect, Bluewell Lions Club, “...It’s a great dinner, you get bread, and salad, and spaghetti, and dessert. It’s just great.”

This year, the event also honors the work of Nick and Jeanne Ameli and Jim and Margaret Shires. If you are interested in attending the dinner, it will be held Sunday, April 16th 12:00pm - 3:00pm The cost is ten dollars a person, but if you bring your church bulletin, it’s nine dollars.

