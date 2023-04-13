Blue Prince Family Health to host mobile clinic in Chicory Square

Blue Prince Family Health's mobile clinic and facility
Blue Prince Family Health's mobile clinic and facility(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Blue Prince Family Health and the Mercer County Health Department will be doing medical and health screenings in Chicory Square on April 19 to celebrate County Health Day.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where they will be offering free blood sugar and blood pressure screenings. There will also be COVID vaccines available.

