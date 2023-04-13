Blue Prince Family Health to host mobile clinic in Chicory Square

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Blue Prince Family Health and the Mercer County Health Department will be doing medical and health screenings in Chicory Square on April 19 to celebrate County Health Day.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where they will be offering free blood sugar and blood pressure screenings. There will also be COVID vaccines available.

