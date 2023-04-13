Beckley PD opens Community Outreach Substation in Lewis Ritchie Apartments

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department is expanding its presence.

The department held a public gathering on Wednesday, April 12, to celebrate the opening of its Community Outreach Substation. The office is located inside unit 408 at the Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive.

According to Corporal Justin Hudnall, Precinct Commander, the substation will not be manned 24/7, but officers are on rotation to come and go throughout the day and evening. Hudnall says the goal is to give residents some peace of mind while widening the department’s reach in terms of service.

“We as a police department wanted to expand throughout the community and felt it’d be a good idea to set up a substation here at Lewis Ritchie to create positive interactions with the tenants throughout this community here.”

Hudnall says Beckley PD plans to hold additional community outreach events like the one on Wednesday to meet even more new faces. Local organizations, like the Family Resource Center, have also agreed to team up with the department to share resources and information with tenants.

While the substation is there for community support, if there is an emergency, contacting 911 should still be the priority.

