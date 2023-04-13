Beaver VFD to use BAF grant funds to activate Swiftwater Rescue Team

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) recently announced its newest wave of grant winners, and on the list is the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.

The department was awarded $7,000 this go around. Will Davis, Public Information Officer for the Beaver VFD, tells WVVA that those funds will go directly toward purchasing equipment to get their Swiftwater Rescue Team up and running. Currently, the department has an activated Dive Team for under-water rescues, but this new team will help them in above-water rescues.

The department has the training, as well as a boat, motor, and trailer for the Swiftwater Rescue Team, but still needs to purchase some equipment for those who will be going in the water.

The team says this money will go a long way in making sure they are ready for anything.

“We need to be prepared to jump into action,” Davis shared. “When you’re rescuing somebody in the water, it’s reach, row, throw, and go. If I can’t reach ya and I can’t throw something to ya, that’s where something like this boat comes in handy...The Beaver Fire Department is extremely excited to receive the grant from the Beckley Area Foundation.”

The department has seven Swiftwater Technicians. They will need to be outfitted with dry suits, helmets, and personal floating devices before the team can activate.

