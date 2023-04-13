Beaver VFD to use BAF grant funds to activate Swiftwater Rescue Team

Swiftwater Rescue Team
Swiftwater Rescue Team(wvva)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) recently announced its newest wave of grant winners, and on the list is the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.

The department was awarded $7,000 this go around. Will Davis, Public Information Officer for the Beaver VFD, tells WVVA that those funds will go directly toward purchasing equipment to get their Swiftwater Rescue Team up and running. Currently, the department has an activated Dive Team for under-water rescues, but this new team will help them in above-water rescues.

The department has the training, as well as a boat, motor, and trailer for the Swiftwater Rescue Team, but still needs to purchase some equipment for those who will be going in the water.

The team says this money will go a long way in making sure they are ready for anything.

“We need to be prepared to jump into action,” Davis shared. “When you’re rescuing somebody in the water, it’s reach, row, throw, and go. If I can’t reach ya and I can’t throw something to ya, that’s where something like this boat comes in handy...The Beaver Fire Department is extremely excited to receive the grant from the Beckley Area Foundation.”

The department has seven Swiftwater Technicians. They will need to be outfitted with dry suits, helmets, and personal floating devices before the team can activate.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
Right now, there is work underway in lots of communities as cities and counties are getting...
Pool at Princeton City Park gets improvements
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop...
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop park and gathering center
WVVA remembers former news director Wes Armstead
WVVA remembers former news director Wes Armstead
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins

Latest News

GTT: Air and Ballet
Granada Theater Thursday: Air & The Charleston Ballet coming to local theater
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County
Lawn care tips
Lawn care tips
Beckley PD Community Outreach Substation
Beckley PD opens Community Outreach Substation in Lewis Ritchie Apartments