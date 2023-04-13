Crews respond to house fire in Greenbrier County

Lewisburg housefire
Lewisburg housefire(WVVA News)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Firefighters are wrapping up after fighting a house fire in Lewisburg.

The call for that blaze came in around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon and occurred in the 100 block of Honeysuckle Lane in Lewisburg.

(Story continues below)

Caption

Four different fire stations converged to fight the flames and EMS were also present.

It took more than an hour to bring the fire under control. According to firefighters on scene, several propane tanks exploded and there was ammunition in the home that was triggered by the blaze.

Those same firefighters tell WVVA this blaze started when the homeowner was working on a lawnmower that caught fire. The fire then spread to the garage, an outdoor building, and then to the home itself.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
Right now, there is work underway in lots of communities as cities and counties are getting...
Pool at Princeton City Park gets improvements
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop...
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop park and gathering center
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

This bobcat has now returned to the wild.
Bobcat rescued by Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center
Today we recognize all of our animal control staff and wildlife centers across the country.
This week is animal care and control appreciation week
Bobcat rescued
Bobcat rescued
Wildlife appreciation day
Wildlife appreciation day