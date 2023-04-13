Crews respond to house fire in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Firefighters are wrapping up after fighting a house fire in Lewisburg.

The call for that blaze came in around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon and occurred in the 100 block of Honeysuckle Lane in Lewisburg.

(Story continues below)

Autoplay Caption

Four different fire stations converged to fight the flames and EMS were also present.

It took more than an hour to bring the fire under control. According to firefighters on scene, several propane tanks exploded and there was ammunition in the home that was triggered by the blaze.

Those same firefighters tell WVVA this blaze started when the homeowner was working on a lawnmower that caught fire. The fire then spread to the garage, an outdoor building, and then to the home itself.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.