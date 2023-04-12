Yesterday was nice, let’s do it again

We’ll see plenty of sun as temperatures climb into the 70s
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today will bring mainly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Highs will rise into the 70s for most this afternoon.

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will drop down into the 40s and low 50s overnight.

Mainly sunny skies are expected once again for our Thursday. It’ll feel more like Summer as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s.

Some scattered showers are possible on Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure rides up the east coast. Temperatures will be a bit cooler as a result in the 60s and low 70s.

We’ll see a better chance of rain and storms on Sunday as a cold swings through. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

