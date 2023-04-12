WVVA remembers former news director Wes Armstead

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wes Armstead the news director for WVVA from 2019 to 2021 has passed away.

His daughter announcing his passing earlier this week.

WVVA was Wes’ last station before he retired after decades in this industry.

Prior to WVVA, Wes worked at WCHS out of Charleston as an assignment editor and photographer.

One thing was certain no matter how high in the ranks Wes rose, he was not above rolling up his sleeves and grabbing a camera to shoot a story or spot news or travel with one of our reporters to help with a live hit.

Wes was preceded in death by his wife Shirley.

He leaves behind several children and grandchildren who he absolutely adored.

Wes’ viewing will be at 12 PM followed by funeral services at 1 PM on April 18th at Levi Baptist Church in Rand, WV

We at WVVA send our deepest condolences to the Armstead family.

We are so thankful for your contribution to the world of journalism Wes and our lives.

“Bubby” as he would say, rest well.

