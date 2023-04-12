Volunteers clean out Beckley’s first Trash Trout

Beckley Trash Trout cleanup
Beckley Trash Trout cleanup(wvva)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley residents may have noticed a crew of volunteers out Wednesday afternoon by Cranberry Creek behind the Taco Bell and Goodyear Auto Service. They were out cleaning the city’s Trash Trout.

A Trash Trout is just a fancy name for a piece of equipment that resembles a boat and sits in the creek to collect litter as it floats by. This stops it from reaching the New River and polluting the water even further.

The Trash Trout is the first in Beckley and was placed in Cranberry Creek in February. Periodically, and especially after a large rain storm, crews are tasked with cleaning it out and disposing of the trash found inside.

They say it has proven to be very successful so far.

“The first time we cleaned out the Trout, I think, we collected almost 60 pounds of trash,” shared Brittany Chaber, Executive Director of the Piney Creek Watershed Association. “It was mostly plastic and styrofoam. There were some random sporting equipment items and things like that...”

Wednesday’s effort was a collaboration between the Piney Creek Watershed Association and the Beckley Sanitary Board. The Stewards Individual Placements from the Conservation Legacy also worked to secure volunteers for the project.

