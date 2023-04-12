Virginia Tech researching how dogs can help detect spotted lanternfly

By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that sucks the nutrients out of plants.

“It takes the juice out from the vine. Most likely they will not be able to kill the vines, but they weaken enough to cause other issues,” Virginia Tech Associate Professor Mizhou Nito said.

These insects first came to the United States around 6 years ago.

“It’s pretty big,” Nito said. “It’s about an inch, inch and a half as an adult, then it flies everywhere so he become a kind of nuisance pest as well for the other people.”

A partnership between Texas Tech and Virginia Tech is now allowing for research on ways to detect the bugs with the help of dogs.

“We’re learning a lot on how we need to train and what we need to train, and right now we’re in the recruitment stage for our citizen science teams,” Virginia Tech Associate Professor Erica Feuerbacher said.

The goal is for dogs to be trained to be able to smell lanternfly eggs on vines.

“I’m really hoping that we find that this can be a successful approach to recruit average dogs and average owners and find really meaningful ways for them to connect, have fun training together, and then also go out and help solve local environmental issues that might be really meaningful to some of these handlers,” Feuerbacher said.

This research is still in the early phases but these experts say dogs could be the way of the future in some agricultural practices.

“I think with the right motivation and dedication, this is a project that is really a proof of concept that can be a stepping point for a lot of communities to go from, to get to do that grassroots environmentalism and protecting our own agriculture and environment around us,” doctoral student Sally Dickenson said.

To participate in the study, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
Right now, there is work underway in lots of communities as cities and counties are getting...
Pool at Princeton City Park gets improvements
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop...
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop park and gathering center
WVVA remembers former news director Wes Armstead
WVVA remembers former news director Wes Armstead
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins

Latest News

Beckley PD Community Outreach Substation
Beckley PD opens Community Outreach Substation in Lewis Ritchie Apartments
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and country music superstar Brad Paisley recently joined...
Sen. Joe Manchin, Brad Paisley visit Ukraine
Blue Prince Family Health's mobile clinic and facility
Blue Prince Family Health to host mobile clinic in Chicory Square
The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has released a bobcat back into the wild
Wildlife Center releases bobcat into wild
Concord University
Concord University ranked a top school for online master’s in health education for 2023