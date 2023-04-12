Town of Tazewell now considering soccer fields at old Ramey lot on Fincastle

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -At the Town of Tazewell’s council meeting- an update was given on the fate of the leveled former car lot on Fincastle.

“We’ve had this big dream of an indoor sports complex to attract travel ball to our area to help with the economy. We just realized that the cost had gotten so much that there was no way we could sustain that,” said Mayor Hoops.

The new idea is to develop the lop for soccer tournaments. Town Manager Todd Day was given permission at the meeting to look into the feasibility of installing soccer fields at that locations.

The town is keeping in mind that the area is a flood zone and is currently used for the farmer’s market.

