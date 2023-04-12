Southern Highlands highlights new substance use program

Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center
By Robert Castillo
Apr. 12, 2023
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The InterCPT Program at Southern Highlands is about a year old but has already begun helping those battling addiction. Those involved with the program say it provides more intensive care to those at a higher risk for relapse, hospitalization and incarceration.

“They are required to have a recovery coach session, a therapy session and one part of our program sees a doctor every week. Then they also have group therapy every week,” said Peer Recovery Support Specialist, Amanda Hunt.

The program’s director says they have around 60 people in the program right now. Because they’re in the pilot stage of the program they’re only able to serve Mercer County. However they’re looking to build up connections with agencies across the state for the future.

“We are trying to build a team to work with probation, parole, drug court, the judges, DHHR, cps workers. That’s my ultimate goal, is to be able to work with any facet that is already working with the addiction population,” said InterCPT Director, Heather Brown.

Brown says in the future she would love to take the program to other facilities and other counties. She says anyone in Mercer County that’s serious about becoming sober and interested in the program should reach out to Southern Highlands.

“The people that are serious about their recovery really enjoy this program. They come in and they may not like it at first but it grows on them. They love having the support,” said Brown.

Brown says the program offers both medication for addiction treatment and non medication addiction treatment options.

You can contact Southern Highlands by phone at 304-425-9541, ext. 1242. They are also accepting item donations for those battling substance use.

