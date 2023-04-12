Salem woman goes from being overweight to running in half marathon

Listen to more on Marcie’s journey and an in-depth interview with her surgeon in this Hometown Health podcast.

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -On any given day, you’re bound to find Marcie Dent running the trails around the Roanoke Valley. She loves to run.

What you probably would not know is that just a couple years ago, Dent could barely walk some days.

Dent weighed 275 pounds at her heaviest at just five feet four inches tall. She tried dieting and exercise, but at more than 100 pounds overweight it seemed nothing was working.

“Slim Fast, Keto, the Beach Body Diet. I tried just about all of them,” said Dent. “Either I could not stick with it because it was so rigorous and there were a couple of times I was doing well and because I was so heavy, I would have an injury. I ended up in a boot for six weeks because I had a stress fracture in my foot.”

Dent said the extra weight meant she was always tired. “It’s that catch,” Dent said. “They say exercise will make you feel better but it [had gotten] to the point that it was impossible for me.”

Two years ago, Dent decided to look into weight loss surgery. There are two main types of bariatric surgery or weight loss surgery- a gastric bypass and the less invasive sleeve.

Dr. Darren Glass at Lewis Gale Medical Center is Dent’s surgeon. “My job is to educate and the patient’s job is to choose,” said Dr. Glass. “My job is to help them choose wisely for them. Most patients will choose the sleeve.”

That’s the procedure Dent chose.

While the scale started going down, her energy level started going up, but Dent says make no mistake; this is not a magic solution for weight loss.

“I’ve heard some negative comments. ‘You’ve taken the easy way out.’ No, not really, said Dent.

She had to meet with a dietitian, lose some weight before the surgery and go on a liquid diet two weeks prior and four weeks after surgery. “That’s not exactly easy,” said Dent. “It’s really hard.”

And Dr. Glass will tell you it’s a lifelong commitment.

“They feel amazing. They’re excited. They come in. They get on the scale. They’re losing weight for the first time in their life,” said Dr. Glass. “There is always that fear, ‘Am I going to keep it off? Is this going to work long-term?’ We spend a lot of our time pre-op prepping them that this is a lifetime thing. That this is not magic surgery. You have to come back. Let us teach you how to do it right.”

Dr. Glass said if patients go back to eating too much they can gain weight back. “If they eat larger amounts of food. If they snack in between, they can overcome the surgery easily. So, it’s really important to follow up and follow through and the ones that do have a wonderful outcome,” Dr. Glass said.

Now Dent has several medals showing how many races she’s completed in the past year. She’s in training with the Runabout Sports running group to run the Blue Ridge Half Marathon April 22 in Roanoke.

“Last year at this time I could not even run three miles without stopping. It’s taken a long time, but I’ve really made a lot of improvements,” Dent said.

“I feel amazing, I have so much energy most of the time,” Dent said. “I don’t even know what to do with all of my energy.”

For more information on weight loss surgery and information on free clinics that are available at Lewis Gale Medical Center, click here.

To hear more from Marcie Dent about her weight loss journey and to hear an in-depth interview with Dr. Glass listen to the Hometown Health podcast.

