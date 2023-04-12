Omnis Building Technologies makes progress constructing, hiring for new Bluefield facility

By Ben Schwartz
Apr. 12, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Omnis Building Technologies’ 135,000 square foot facility in Bluefield, W.Va. is set to complete construction around October of 2023. In the meantime, the company is looking to hire more than 200 full-time employees, starting at $30 an hour.

“It’ll be line operators, machine operators to a degree,” said Matthew Hart, HR Director for Omnis Building Technologies. “We’re looking at having three or four shifts depending on what that looks like, but four shifts of about 40 to 45 people per shift.”

The potential positives could go beyond individual jobs however, according to Bluefield, W.Va.’s Economic Development Authority Director, Jim Spencer.

“That’s going to indirectly help a lot of businesses in our area,” said Spencer. “For anything from the restaurants to car dealerships to the housing market...it’s going to make some disposable income in the region.”

With enticing salaries set to move into town however, Spencer said he’s working to ensure employers already in-business stay that way.

“There’s going to be some people that leave their current employment to go to work at Omnis, so we’re wanting to work on workforce development so we can backfill the jobs,” said Spencer. “[So] that if somebody leaves their current employer to go to Omnis, we need to work to have folks ready to step into those positions as well.”

Omnis Building Technologies is a company that works to build sustainable and affordable homes -- with affordability being a key focus according to Hart.

“Housing is too expensive and it’s only getting more expensive,” said Hart. “So an opportunity for us to provide durable long-lasting homes that are fireproof, wind resistant, hurricane resistant, tornado resistant, in a way that is cheaper than a stick-built home in today’s prices is revolutionary.”

Hart added, with a clear need for housing and good jobs in the Mercer County area, he and his co-workers are eager to get to work in the Mountain State.

“Coming to West Virginia knowing there was an impact that could be made not only for the product we provide, but also for the community in which we provide it‚” said Hart. “I think that was, coming from an HR standpoint, that’s my biggest thrill of this whole project.”

If you’re interested in applying, more information can be found at https://obtbluefield.com/careers/.

