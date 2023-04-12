Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop park and gathering center

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - At last night’s town council meeting in Tazewell, a deed to land in the Historic Black Community Shake Rag was signed over to the town’s economic development authority.

The Warhawk Park is currently a green space adjacent to the Clinch Valley Community Action Head Start on Carline. The deed sign over will allow to non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease the space and begin to develop the land for a park and community center.

”It’s so great to see how much we’ve grown as an organization because that park has been a staple in the Shake Rag community for generations,” said Each One Teach 1 President, Brittany Davis.

The future park is named after the Tazewell County Warhawks, the mascot for the colored school that residents of Shake Rag would be bussed to prior to integration. A ribbon cutting ceremony is expected in May.

If you would like to learn more about or donate to the project reach out here: eachoneteach1inc.kp@gmail.com

