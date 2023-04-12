“Festival of the Arts” comes back to Southwest Virginia Community College

Organizer hopes to bring “world-class performances to Southwest Virginia”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) -Southwest Virginia Community College is holding their annual Festival of the Arts. The festival has events happening almost every day this week and the next. Some of these events include performances from the Richmond Ballet, “Visionaries of Southwest Virginia” Exhibit, student performances of historical visionaries, and more, for free.

“We feel that it’s really important to bring world-class performances to Southwest Virginia...” says Morgan Gilbert, Director of the School of the Arts at SWCC, “...the college sees this as so important that they fund all of these for free...”

“You know, we can learn a lot of things from art, and we can very much express ourselves through art. And I think that’s one of our main forms of expression,” says Caleb Howard, one of the students who will be performing for the first time at the festival.

Gilbert says this festival has been a favorite tradition for the school for 40 years. If you would like more information about these events and a full listing of what is scheduled, go to Southwest Virginia Community College’s website.

