“A Day without Childcare” town hall meeting in Oak Hill

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - May 8th is nationally known as a day without childcare.

The ongoing issue of childcare was the topic of a town hall meeting held at the Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill this evening..

West Virginia is one of many states ending any pandemic relief funding from the federal government going toward childcare. Parents and providers are looking at higher rates, leaving a lot of parents choosing to stay home rather than work.

A local childcare facility, A Place to Grow, hosted the meeting and gathered the community including parents, childcare providers, employers, and elected officials to discuss these issues. Owner of A Place to Grow, Melissa Colagrosso, says, “This is about home providers, facilities, childcare centers. We all have to work together. It takes a village to keep people working and childcare is the work force behind the work force.”

Four other “A Day without Childcare” town hall meetings will be held across West Virginia including wheeling, Bridgeport, Harpers Ferry, and Weirton.

