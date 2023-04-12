Bluefield slugs its way past Rio Grande

Rams won 14-9
By Josh Widman
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and the offense never let up.

Johnny Medina hit that HR in the first inning and he went deep two more times later on. He drove in six runs. Brady Joslyn drove in three runs while Briley Harlan and David Meech each had three runs batted in.

Bluefield is now 14-19 this season.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Right now, there is work underway in lots of communities as cities and counties are getting...
Pool at Princeton City Park gets improvements
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Fatal Wythe County, Va. wreck kills Princeton, W. Va. man
Frank Mosely began his career at the Greenbrier May 20, 1959.
Beloved Greenbrier Resort greeter dies following 60 years of service
Gene Buckner
Maxwell resigns from Mercer County Board of Health, Buckner takes over

Latest News

BSU takes care of VSU Sunday
BSU takes care of VSU Sunday
Big Blue beat Trojans in come from behind win 15-9
Senior day win for Bluefield State University baseball over Virginia State
Rams lose game one 9-7 and shutout in game two 7-0
Bluefield Rams swept by Truett McConnell Bears
Manns on the mound and the bats at the plate lead the Tigers to beat the Beavers 11-0.
Shady Spring shuts out Bluefield to win in five innings