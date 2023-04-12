Bluefield slugs its way past Rio Grande

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and the offense never let up.

Johnny Medina hit that HR in the first inning and he went deep two more times later on. He drove in six runs. Brady Joslyn drove in three runs while Briley Harlan and David Meech each had three runs batted in.

Bluefield is now 14-19 this season.

