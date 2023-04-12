Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a new attraction to visit on the East River Mountain Overlook. On Wednesday, city and county leaders unveiled the Almost Heaven swing. The swing was placed as part of a program through the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

The Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau applied for the swing last summer. Those with the CVB say the swing will act as a perfect photo opportunity for those visiting the state.

“It’s very historical for tourists and visitors. So we hope people will come up here and that they will take their picture on the swing and that they will hashtag it Almost Heaven and Visit Mercer WV on Instagram as well and showcase what a great view you can find in Mercer County,” said Jamie Null, the Executive Director for the Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

The swing was created by students at the Nicholas County Career and Technical Center. It took contractors about a day and a half to have the swing placed into the ground.

