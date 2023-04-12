55 graduate from BEDA Entrepreneur Bootcamp courses

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Entrepreneurs in Bluefield, West Virginia are getting to down to business-- and getting recognition for it.

Earlier today fifty five proprietors graduated from the Bluefield Economic Development Authority’s Entrepreneur Boot Camp. The graduates also included those with the food truck incubator program.

”It means a lot because I’ve been through multiple schools in my life. I think overall it was a good program. It gave me insight on some things I knew and some things I didn’t,” said owner of Ella-V Quick Bites, Marshall Johnson.

Graduates were given a certificate of completion from Santa Clara University- who has partnered with the city’s economic authority.

Those that completed the coursework were also given a document of congressional recognition from US congresswoman Carol Miller.

“The growth that has occurred here is phenomenal. And I’m so excited for everybody here because you’re doing it. You’re making it happen yourselves. We are going to succeed and I’m just so proud of everybody here,” said Miller.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO LEARN HOW TO JOIN BLUEFIELD’S GROWING BUSINESS LANDSCAPE.. VISIT MY-BLUEFIELD-DOT-ORG AND SELECT RESOURCES.

