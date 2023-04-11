WVDOH accepts bids for numerous paving projects

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Of the 34 projects in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), 13 of those have been accepted as of Tuesday, April 11.

According to a release from the WVDOH, the warm weather spring has brought along with asphalt plants throughout the state opening up have allowed them the ability to schedule road paving.

Projects included in the April 11 bid letting include:

WV 622 widening. (Kanawha County) (Roads to Prosperity)

Mathias to Lost City paving. (Hardy County)

Elkview to Frame paving. (Kanawha County)

Aldridge to Charles Town paving. (Jefferson County)

Lutz Avenue traffic signals and paving, Martinsburg. (Berkeley County)

Keyser paving. (Mineral County)

Porter to King paving. (Kanawha County)

Rock Lick Road paving. (Marshall County)

Harper Road ADA ramps, Beckley. (Raleigh County)

Voits Road to Slanesville paving. (Hampshire County)

Buckhannon to Elkins Road paving. (Upshur County)

US 219 ADA ramps, Hillsboro, Durbin, Elkins, and Cass. (Pocahontas and Randolph counties)

Black Bottom to Buskirk Addition paving. (Logan County)

WV 901 to Spring Mills Interchange paving. (Berkeley County)

Keyser Avenue, Lunice Creek traffic signal, Petersburg. (Grant County)

Cove Road to South Main Street Bridge paving. (Hancock County)

Sistersville ADA ramps. (Tyler County)

Jacksonburg, Reader, Pine Grove, Weirton and Wellsburg ADA ramps. (Brooke, Hancock and Wetzel counties)

Jerry Alan Jones Memorial Bridge overlay. (Kanawha County)

Moundsville ADA ramps. (Marshall County)

Stony River Bridge replacement. (Grant County)

Mesnor Road to DOH Lane paving. (Morgan County)

Slim Chance to Mountaineer Highway paving. (Wetzel County)

Huntington street and intersection improvements. (Cabell County)

Huff Bridge replacement. (Wetzel County)

Bradshaw Creek Bridge replacement. (Summers County)

MacArthur Bridge rehabilitation, clean and paint. (Raleigh County)

Shanks to Frys Flat paving. (Hampshire County)

US 340 rockslide mediation. (Jefferson County)

Amherstdale to Latrobe paving. (Logan County)

US 119 and Old Logan Road traffic signal. (Logan County)

Emerson Avenue curb ramps and sidewalks, Parkersburg. (Wood County)

