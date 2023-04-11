W.Va. WIC announces updated poverty guidelines

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau of Public Health, Office of Nutrition Services announced the updated U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) income eligibility guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

According to the statement sent out by the DHHR, the new guidelines allow a family of four earning $55,500 can now qualify for WIC benefits which is an increase of $4,162 from 2022.

“Our goal is to provide nutritional services and information that help keep West Virginia families healthy,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “West Virginia WIC serves more than 36,000 mothers and young children monthly. With the expanded income guidelines, we can serve more families.”

The DHHR says that because of the expanded guidelines, 4,600 West Virginians will have the opportunity to be served. The new guidelines also represent 185 percent above the federal poverty level for all 48 contiguous states.

Families enrolled in the program receive nutrition education, breastfeeding education, nutritious foods, and access to maternal, prenatal and pediatric healthcare services that may otherwise be unavailable. West Virginia WIC serves 86% of all babies born in West Virginia.

