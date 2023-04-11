Wednesday’s weather will be copy-and-paste of Tuesday’s

Temps will hit the 60s and 70s again as we move into midweek
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
SURFACE MAP
SURFACE MAP(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will stay anchored over our region, keeping us quiet for a while! We look mainly clear and dry tonight, with low temps in the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring more sunshine, and mild high temps again in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Wednesday night looks mainly clear again with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will spike yet again into Thursday, pushing closer to the 80 degree mark for most. We look dry Thursday as well, but cloud cover will increase and we could see a stray shower or two by Thursday night.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure riding out of the Gulf will bring us more clouds, spotty showers, and highs in the mid-upper 60s to close out the work week. As a frontal system heads our way, the weekend is looking a bit unsettled too...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Fatal Wythe County, Va. wreck kills Princeton, W. Va. man
Frank Mosely began his career at the Greenbrier May 20, 1959.
Beloved Greenbrier Resort greeter dies following 60 years of service
Crews respond to overnight fire in Bramwell, WV
Crews respond to overnight fire near Bluewell-Brushfork line
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Omnis has already received more than 70 applications.
Omnis Building Technologies now hiring

Latest News

Full video forecast (4-11)
Full video forecast (4-11)
Full Forecast (4/11)
Full Forecast (4/11)
We'll see plenty of sun today as temperatures rise into the mid/upper 60s and low 70s.
Sunny skies and mild highs
Full video forecast (4-11-2023)
Full video forecast (4-11-2023)