Wednesday’s weather will be copy-and-paste of Tuesday’s

High pressure will stay anchored over our region, keeping us quiet for a while! We look mainly clear and dry tonight, with low temps in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday will bring more sunshine, and mild high temps again in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Wednesday night looks mainly clear again with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Temps will spike yet again into Thursday, pushing closer to the 80 degree mark for most. We look dry Thursday as well, but cloud cover will increase and we could see a stray shower or two by Thursday night.

Low pressure riding out of the Gulf will bring us more clouds, spotty showers, and highs in the mid-upper 60s to close out the work week. As a frontal system heads our way, the weekend is looking a bit unsettled too...STAY TUNED!

