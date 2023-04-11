Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two boys hurt in a shooting Monday in Roanoke are 7-year-old twins, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell.

Caldwell says police have a suspect but have not released a name, and no one has been arrested or charges filed. The shooting stemmed from an issue with a bicycle, according to Caldwell.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Salem Avenue SW, where they found a woman and the boys with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

