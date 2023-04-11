Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins

Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two boys hurt in a shooting Monday in Roanoke are 7-year-old twins, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell.

Caldwell says police have a suspect but have not released a name, and no one has been arrested or charges filed. The shooting stemmed from an issue with a bicycle, according to Caldwell.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Salem Avenue SW, where they found a woman and the boys with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Fatal Wythe County, Va. wreck kills Princeton, W. Va. man
Crews respond to overnight fire in Bramwell, WV
Crews respond to overnight fire near Bluewell-Brushfork line
Frank Mosely began his career at the Greenbrier May 20, 1959.
Beloved Greenbrier Resort greeter dies following 60 years of service
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Omnis has already received more than 70 applications.
Omnis Building Technologies now hiring

Latest News

Gene Buckner
Maxwell resigns from Mercer County Board of Health, Buckner takes over
According to the statement sent out by the DHHR, the new guidelines allow a family of four...
W.Va. WIC announces updated poverty guidelines
More than 90 waters stocked with trout by WVDNR
Little Richard Documentary
Local theater is one of select theaters to show early screening of ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ documentary