Sunny skies and mild highs

Temperatures will climb into the 60s and low 70s today
We'll see plenty of sun today as temperatures rise into the mid/upper 60s and low 70s.
We'll see plenty of sun today as temperatures rise into the mid/upper 60s and low 70s.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Plenty of sunshine is in store for our Tuesday as high pressure remains in control. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will be seasonable as we drop into the 40s for most.

Wednesday will bring more sunshine and even warmer temperatures. Highs will rise into the 70s for most on Wednesday afternoon. We’ll stay sunny on Thursday with temperatures in the mid/upper 70s and low 80s.

A few spotty showers are possible on Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure rides up the east coast. Temperatures will be a bit cooler as a result in the 60s and low 70s.

We’ll see a better chance of rain and storms on Sunday as a cold swings through. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

