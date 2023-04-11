Sunny skies and mild highs

Plenty of sunshine is in store for our Tuesday as high pressure remains in control. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s.

We'll see plenty of sunshine today as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 60s and low 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will be seasonable as we drop into the 40s for most.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 40 for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring more sunshine and even warmer temperatures. Highs will rise into the 70s for most on Wednesday afternoon. We’ll stay sunny on Thursday with temperatures in the mid/upper 70s and low 80s.

Mainly sunny skies are expected tomorrow as temperatures reach the 70s for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few spotty showers are possible on Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure rides up the east coast. Temperatures will be a bit cooler as a result in the 60s and low 70s.

A few showers are possible on Friday and Saturday before a better chance of rain arrives on Sunday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see a better chance of rain and storms on Sunday as a cold swings through. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.