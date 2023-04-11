Pool at Princeton City Park gets improvements

The improvements will be ready for the pool’s reopening this summer.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Spring means the eve of the pool season. Right now, there is work underway in lots of communities as cities and counties are getting their public pools ready. The pool at the Princeton City Park has some improvements that will be ready when the pool opens on June 3rd. Amanda McCabe, the Director of Princeton Parks and Rec, says almost $192,000 was spent on the project on a variety of fixes.

“We have new decking, new liners for the baby pool and the main pool. The water slide was also restored the metal structure as well as the flume was painted, and we also have a new pump for the water slide...” says Amanda McCabe, “...we reopened in 2021 and then we were closed last year for renovations, so when the community comes this year, they’re going to see a vibrant new facility for them to enjoy.”

McCabe adds, they need people to work at the pool this summer in a variety of positions. She says they are especially in need of lifeguards. If you are interested, stop by the Princeton Parks and Rec Center to fill out an application.

