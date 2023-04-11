Paving projects underway in Southern West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nine paving projects are in the works in Southern West Virginia. From Fayette down to McDowell County, these projects will cost in excess of 26 million dollars. More than 15 million of that is going to be used to repair a section of Interstate 64 in Raleigh County that will utilize an interlayer to protect new asphalt.

“For a SAMI seal a material is applied to the existing road surface. In the material is a product that allows for the road base to flex and move and not cause an immediate crack,” said Deputy State Highway Engineer, Joe Pack.

Raleigh County isn’t the only county getting new pavement. Projects are also underway in counties including Mercer, Monroe and Wyoming Counties. Pack breaks down how they select areas for improvement.

“We analyze the condition of the roadway it is then scored and rated. We also take into account the type of route, the amount of traffic on the route and also the cost of keeping the road in it’s current condition,” said Pack.

Pack says in order for workers to safely pave they need help from those traveling the roadways. He says the West Virginia Division of Highways has teamed up with law enforcement to crack down on reckless driving in work zones.

“We have too many operators, too many drivers dying in work zones needlessly. Both of those deaths do not have anything to do with the condition of the roadway. It’s just drivers driving distracted or driving at a rate of speed that’s just not safe inside the work zones,” said Pack.

Pack says the West Virginia Division of Highways will also be working on projects besides paving. These include striping and mowing. If you would like to see active work zones in the state you can click here to see them.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.