NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware was arrested Monday in North Carolina and is now facing assault charges, officials said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

According to jail records, he was booked into the Iredell Detention Facility on Monday morning on a $3,000 bond.

Later that afternoon, Ware posted his bond and was released from jail. He also had his first court appearance Monday.

NASCAR issued a statement on Monday announcing Ware is suspended indefinitely.

According to the statement, Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017. His best finish in 97 career starts was sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.

Further details were not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Fatal Wythe County, Va. wreck kills Princeton, W. Va. man
Crews respond to overnight fire in Bramwell, WV
Crews respond to overnight fire near Bluewell-Brushfork line
Frank Mosely began his career at the Greenbrier May 20, 1959.
Beloved Greenbrier Resort greeter dies following 60 years of service
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Omnis has already received more than 70 applications.
Omnis Building Technologies now hiring

Latest News

FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17,...
Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to stay out of prison
According to the statement sent out by the DHHR, the new guidelines allow a family of four...
W.Va. WIC announces updated poverty guidelines
More than 90 waters stocked with trout by WVDNR
FILE - TCF Bank Stadium is shown during a media tour in Minneapolis, in this Tuesday, June 16,...
Report: U of Minnesota ‘committed genocide’ of Native people