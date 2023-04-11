More than 90 waters stocked with trout by WVDNR

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

A total of 92 waters were stocked last week, many of which were stocked with golden rainbow trout for the West Virginia Gold Rush that officially started on Tuesday, March 28.

The following waters were stocked during the week of April 3-8:

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Big Run Lake

Big Sandy Creek

Blackwater River

Boley Lake (Gold Rush)

Buffalo Creek (Brooke)

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lakes

Camp Creek

Castleman Run Lake (Gold Rush)

Chief Logan Pond (Gold Rush)

Clear Fork of Guyandotte River

Clover Run

Coonskin Park Lake (Children and Class Q)

Coopers Rock Lake (Gold Rush)

Cranberry River

Curtisville Lake (Gold Rush)

Deer Creek (Pocahontas)

Dry Fork (Tucker)

East Fork Greenbrier River

East River

Elk River (Gold Rush)

Evitts Run

Fitzpatrick Lake

French Creek Pond Laurel Fork of Holly River

Gandy Creek

Glade Creek of Mann

Glade Creek of New River

Glady Fork

Greenbrier River (Cass Section) (Gold Rush)

Horseshoe Run

Howards Creek

Hurricane Reservoir (Gold Rush)

Indian Creek

Jimmy Lewis Lake

Knapps Creek

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Laurel Fork Lake (Gold Rush)

Left Fork of Holly River

Little Beaver Lake (Gold Rush)

Little Clear Creek

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Marsh Fork

Mash Fork

Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children and Class Q)

Mason Lake (Gold Rush)

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Middle Wheeling Lake (Gold Rush)

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mountwood Park Lake (Gold Rush)

New Creek

New Creek Dam No. 14 (Gold Rush)

North Bend Tailwaters (Gold Rush)

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Paint Creek

Paint Creek (Catch and Release)

Pendleton Lake (Gold Rush)

Pinnacle Creek

Pond Fork

Poorhouse Pond (Gold Rush)

R. D. Bailey Tailwaters (Gold Rush)

Rich Creek

Rock Cliff Lake (Gold Rush)

Rocky Marsh Run

Rollins Lake (Gold Rush)

Shavers Fork (Bemis) (Gold Rush)

Shavers Fork (lower section) (Gold Rush)

Shavers Fork (upper section) (Gold Rush)

South Branch (Franklin) (Gold Rush)

South Branch (Smoke Hole) (Gold Rush)

South Fork of Cranberry River

Spruce Knob Lake (Gold Rush)

Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters (Gold Rush)

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters (Gold Rush)

Thomas Park Lake (Gold Rush)

Tilhance Creek

Trout Run

Tuckahoe Lake (Gold Rush)

Tuscarora Creek

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Upper Guyandotte River

Waites Run

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

Westover Park Lake (Children and Class Q)

Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

