Maxwell resigns from Mercer County Board of Health, Buckner takes over

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dr. Randy Maxwell announced his resignation from the Mercer County Board of Health on Tuesday. The Mercer County Commission accepted Dr. Maxwell’s resignation during a county commission meeting.

His replacement was announced following his resignation and he is no stranger to Mercer County. County Commissioner Gene Buckner was sworn into the position as Dr. Maxwell’s replacement.

Buckner says he has previously served on the board and says he can play a key part when it comes to the business side of the board of health.

“I’ve got a wealth of experience running a business. I’ve got experience working with people. I have several options that I could go to with grant writing and spending the grant money which is a great deal of effort,” said Buckner.

Buckner says he’s looking forward to working with the other on the board of health and says his goal is to move the health department forward. Dr. Maxwell says he was grateful to have the opportunity to serve his community and believes the board of health is in great hands.

“You got new fresh ideas coming and we’ve got great employees out there at the health department. I feel like going forward it’s just going to get better and better. You know we’ve got people that care and people that want to do a great job. The residents of Mercer County are going to benefit from that,” said Dr. Maxwell.

