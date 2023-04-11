Local theater is one of select theaters to show early screening of ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ documentary

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The historic Granada Theater is one of 500 theaters across the nation selected for an early screening of the documentary, ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’
Little Richard is known worldwide as one of the pioneers of Rock & Roll with hits including, ‘Long Tall Sally,’ ‘Good Golly Miss Molly’ & ‘Tutti Frutti’
For many children of the late 1980s and early 1990s--he would become known for cameos on ‘Sesame Street,’ ‘Full House,’ and the voice behind theme of the ‘Magic School Bus’
The documentary ‘I Am Everything’ focuses on both his personal and professional life through the eyes of those who knew him and those who were fans.
Little Richard died in Tullahoma, Tennessee in May of 2020 at the age of 87.
The Granada is located at 537 Commerce Street in Bluefield, WV.
The one-night showing begins promptly at 7 PM. The cost is $8.00.
A full synopsis of the film is below along with clips of Little Richard throughout his career.
