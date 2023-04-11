Local theater is one of select theaters to show early screening of ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ documentary

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The historic Granada Theater is one of 500 theaters across the nation selected for an early screening of the documentary, ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’

Little Richard is known worldwide as one of the pioneers of Rock & Roll with hits including, ‘Long Tall Sally,’ ‘Good Golly Miss Molly’ & ‘Tutti Frutti’

For many children of the late 1980s and early 1990s--he would become known for cameos on ‘Sesame Street,’ ‘Full House,’ and the voice behind theme of the ‘Magic School Bus’

The documentary ‘I Am Everything’ focuses on both his personal and professional life through the eyes of those who knew him and those who were fans.

Little Richard died in Tullahoma, Tennessee in May of 2020 at the age of 87.

The Granada is located at 537 Commerce Street in Bluefield, WV.

The one-night showing begins promptly at 7 PM. The cost is $8.00.

Purchase tickets here .

A full synopsis of the film is below along with clips of Little Richard throughout his career.

The documentary from Lisa Cortés explores the legacy of Little Richard and how massive his impact was on the future of rock & roll. Little Richard: I Am Everything shows a legend torn between two personas. On one hand, Little Richard is one of the first outwardly gay celebrities, a star who reveled in this part of his life and showed the world exactly who he is. But the other version of Little Richard is a man who is struggling with his faith, and the fear that being who he inherently is will hurt him in the next life. Little Richard: I Am Everything keeps coming back to a quote from Richard that says God gave it, show it to the world, and yet, Richard struggles with showing the world exactly how God made him. It’s almost as if Little Richard has a split personality which he had a hard time balancing. Cortés’ documentary does an excellent job of showing how Little Richard became the superstar he is today, exploring his youth, the drag acts that were becoming popular around the same time as Richard, and the impact that Richard had on the future of music history. Richard likes to claim that he’s “the one that started it all,” and Cortés does an excellent job of presenting the facts, showing that, in fact, he did start it all, and he deserves more credit than he received when he was alive.

