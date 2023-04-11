Interfaith America grant provides Washington D.C. trip for BU students

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Students at Bluefield University (BU) were given the opportunity to the Washington D.C. through a grant from Interfaith America.

According to a release from BU, the grant allowed the students to visit United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), and Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C. Students also met with representatives of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty (BJC) for a one-on-one dialogue on religious liberties in America.

Interfaith America is a non-profit organization established in 2002 to promote the idea “that religious difference should serve as a bridge of cooperation rather than a barrier of division.”

The students of BU expressed their thoughts on the experience they got on the trip with some saying views were changed on things along with some added perspectives.

“Going to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture helped me understand religious and cultural points of view that I haven’t always been exposed to. It helped me become more empathetic and encouraged me to listen to others and learn more about who they are and what their culture and religious perspectives are!” Abby Gasperson said.

“God gave us free will. Even the people who don’t follow Him, we have to love them,” Hannah Mac shared.

The trip centered its focus on understanding the importance of religious freedom and how important it is to respect people of all faiths.

“The atmosphere of Washington, D.C. taught me a lot about interfaith understanding because the people who live there come from all faiths, cultures, and walks of life, yet they all still work together to make the city what it is. Without all of these diverse contributions, Washington, D.C. would not be the beautiful and unique city it is today,” Jonathan Collier said.

“Religious liberty is important because, without the right to religion, groups of people tend to make themselves seem better than others who are not of their respected religion,” Isaiah Rife said. “One of the biggest examples of this we learned from is the Holocaust that was ran by the Chancellor of Germany, Adolf Hitler. Hitler was on a mission to rid the world of the Jewish people due to their religion.”

