April brings awareness to two important topics: child abuse and sexual assault

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’ve noticed blue pin wheels in your community recently, they are there to highlight an important cause. April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The foster care agency, Braley and Thompson, work with child abuse victims.

Tina Russell, Braley and Thompson recruiting supervisor said, “They’ve been placed in the state’s temporary custody because abuse or neglect has already been substantiated by the time they come to us,”

Russell adds some of the signs of abuse and neglect can be consistent an unkempt appearance, social withdrawal, and lengthy un-supervision.

“If they suspect a child is being neglected or abused, they can call the CPS crisis hotline,” she said.

For West Virginia that number is 1-800-352-6513. Those that call either hotline will remain anonymous.

This month not only brings awareness to child abuse but also to sexual assault, so WVVA spoke with the Family Services Coordinator here at Clinch Valley Community Action in Tazewell to get more information.

Jennifer Bourne, the director of family crisis services said, “It starts out small sometimes. Sometimes people are groomed for sexual violence, and they don’t recognize those signs. One of the things that friends and loved ones can do is call us, so we can talk about it or have them reach out directly,”

One in four women and one in 26 men have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime according to the CDC.

Signs to look out for in loved ones include isolation and fear of sexual encounters.

Clinch Valley Community Action has a myriad of services available for those who are experiencing this type of violence according to Bourne, ”They can come to shelter if necessary. We can help them with any civil filing they may need like a protective order, custody. We can help folks find employment. We can find them counseling. Just really, we are about linking services to folks in the community,”

The non-profit also has a 24-hour hotline to help connect folks with those resources, and that number is 1-276-979-8959.

