America’s Resort offers daily, free tours to guests

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - An overnight stay at The Greenbrier is on a lot of people’s bucket lists, but did you know that you can experience a lot of the most exciting parts of the resort in just one hour?

The Greenbrier currently offers alternating indoor and outdoor tours daily. One employee tells WVVA that guides take guests from end to end of the resort’s main level, explaining some history about the building and its famous Dorothy Draper interior designs. The outdoor tour is similar as it weaves past the golf club and spring house to give a unique look at America’s Resort.

“It’s a great way really to learn just a small piece of the incredible history that’s here at The Greenbrier,” shared the resort’s Director of Public Relations, Cam Huffman.

These tours are free and begin at 10 each morning in the upper lobby. Guests are asked to wait for their guides by the large table where tea is usually served in the afternoons.

While each group is different, Huffman says one of the favorite stops on the tour is the North Parlour, where guests can see a painting of the resort from the 1800s.

In the colder months, the tour is pivoted to the resort’s theater, where a slideshow of iconic moments in The Greenbrier’s history is played.

In addition to these daily tours, The Greenbrier offers multiple activities for all ages. Click here to learn more.

