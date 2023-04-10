W. Va. reaches multimillion-dollar settlement with Juul

By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul, according to a release from the attorney general’s office.

Juul Labs Inc. was accused of violating the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

The lawsuit with Juul was settled for a total of $7.9 million on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Juul was accused of “engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the manufacturing, designing, selling, marketing, promoting and distributing of e-cigarettes” in the state of West Virginia, especially promotions targeting underage users.

The release says in 2017, 14.3% of high school students in West Virginia used e-cigarettes on at least one day in the past 30 days. Nationally the rate was 13.2%.

“This settlement puts companies like Juul in check to not copy big tobacco’s playbook and gear marketing strategies toward underage people,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

