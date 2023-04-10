W. Va. reaches multimillion-dollar settlement with Juul

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul, according to a release from the attorney general’s office.

Juul Labs Inc. was accused of violating the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

The lawsuit with Juul was settled for a total of $7.9 million on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Juul was accused of “engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the manufacturing, designing, selling, marketing, promoting and distributing of e-cigarettes” in the state of West Virginia, especially promotions targeting underage users.

The release says in 2017, 14.3% of high school students in West Virginia used e-cigarettes on at least one day in the past 30 days. Nationally the rate was 13.2%.

“This settlement puts companies like Juul in check to not copy big tobacco’s playbook and gear marketing strategies toward underage people,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.