Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seeks to improve shooting response to save lives

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The pair of shootings in Louisville could happen in any community across America. We talked to our local law enforcement about what you should do if you’re at the scene of a shooting.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office has taken steps to prevent a tragedy like this from happening in our area. They are offering active shooting training for businesses, churches, and schools. In the class, they teach you things that could help save your life.

“...Our course teaches you that hiding does not generally work...” says Captain Jonathan Hankins from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, “...We teach, if you can get out safely, then that’s the best course of action, however, if you find yourself where you cannot escape safely, that we teach you some things that can slow down the shooter can reduce the effectiveness of the shooter and even eliminate that shooter.”

If you are interested in taking this class, you can contact Captain Hankins at 276-385-1112.

If the shooting happens at a school, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office has an app that allows school employees to report shootings and other emergencies. It is called “Rave Panic Button” and is available for free on most app stores. When an emergency is reported by holding down the emergency button, the caller’s information like name and location is automatically sent to authorities. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office mapped school property in Tazewell County, letting the app determine even which building on school property the emergency took place in. The goal is to make the response time for school emergencies even faster than calling 911.

For those interested, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office also offers a free conceal carry class. For more information, call 276-988-1151.

