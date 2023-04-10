Sunny skies are expected for quite some time

We are off to a chilly start, but temperatures will rise quickly into the upper 50s and low/mid 60s this afternoon. Sunny skies are expected all day long as high pressure remains in control.

We'll see plenty of sun as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. We’ll be on the chilly side once again as temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s overnight.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Plenty of sunshine is in store for our Tuesday as well. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunny skies are expected on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 60s and low 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control on Wednesday and Thursday which will keep us dry. Temperatures will rise into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s by Thursday afternoon.

We'll stay dry through Thursday before some spotty showers move in on Friday and Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few spotty showers are possible on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures look to stay mild. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.