Sunny skies are expected for quite some time

High pressure will keep us dry with plenty of sunshine in the coming days
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We are off to a chilly start, but temperatures will rise quickly into the upper 50s and low/mid 60s this afternoon. Sunny skies are expected all day long as high pressure remains in control.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. We’ll be on the chilly side once again as temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s overnight.

Plenty of sunshine is in store for our Tuesday as well. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mid/upper 60s and low 70s.

High pressure will remain in control on Wednesday and Thursday which will keep us dry. Temperatures will rise into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s by Thursday afternoon.

A few spotty showers are possible on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures look to stay mild. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

