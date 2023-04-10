State Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld launches bid for attorney general

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTAP) – State Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld has announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.

Weld made this announcement Monday, April 10, 2023, at Independence Hall, according to a release from his campaign office.

Weld says he plans to continue to use the power of the office to fight back against federal overreach and excessive regulations, hold those responsible for the drug and opioid crisis accountable, and protect West Virginian consumers from fraud, neglect, and abuse.

Prior to his time in the Senate, Weld was commissioned into the Air Force Reserve and served as a Staff Intelligence Officer.

Additionally, he began his legal career as an assistant prosecutor at the Brooke County Prosecutor’s Office.

He currently practices law with the firm of Spilman Thomas & Battle in their Wheeling office.

“Over the next 12 months, my team and I are going to make it clear that my experiences as an officer in the Air Force, as a prosecuting attorney, and as a legislative leader all make me the most qualified candidate to be this state’s next Attorney General,” said Weld.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.