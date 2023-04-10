A mild and dry strech of weather is underway

HIGH PRESSURE (WVVA WEATHER)

We look dry overnight tonight as high pressure remains in control. Winds will gradually shift more out of the southwest instead of the north overnight-tomorrow, but until then, we’ll be on the chilly side overnight. Low temps will fall into the mid 30s-low 40s under mainly clear skies.

Tuesday looks mild and dry, with highs in the mid 60s-low 70s and plenty of sunshine. Tuesday night looks cool and clear with lows in the 40s.

As we head into midweek, the weather pattern will remain rather stagnant. With high pressure still in control, we look to see plenty of sun again Wednesday-Thursday, and highs will eventually hit the 70s into late week, if not the low 80s for some.

Low pressure heading our way out of the Gulf of Mexico looks to bring more of a cool-down and some scattered rain by this weekend...

