March’s Teacher Feature Winner: June-Marie Pruett

June-Marie Pruett is March's Teacher Feature Contest Winner(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MATOAKA W.Va. (WVVA) - For the last three years, June-Marie Pruett has taught second grade at Lashmeet Matoaka School. In that time, she’s been helping her students succeed in a number of ways. She leads an annual donation drive with the proceeds funding a book purchase to buy each of her students one book per month.

“Honestly it wasn’t my idea. There are some other teachers around in the area that do it. So I decided that would be something I would love to do here because we are a low income area and a lot of these students don’t have access to buy brand new books,” said Pruett.

Pruett says her church helps a lot when it comes to her students. She says thanks to generosity, she’s able to get her students Christmas gifts from The Greenbrier, adding that the presents are priceless.

“I think it’s important because it shows that somebody cares about them and that they have somebody who wants them to have a good holiday season. Like I said, we’re low income so a lot of these kids don’t get a whole lot around Christmas time. So it’s kind of fun, they get some really cool stuff,” said Pruett.

Pruett also helped her students get their own poems published in a book. She says one of the greatest lessons she shares with the kids outside of academics: chase the dreams that make them happy.

“The biggest thing I want them to learn is just keep on following your dreams. That they can do anything if they try to do it and if they stay focused on what’s really important,” said Pruett.

Pruett says her love for the students and teaching is something she learned from her mentors, adding that she wouldn’t be the teacher she is today without them.

