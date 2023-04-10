In Focus: upcoming events in April

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday April 9 edition of In Focus, WVVA featured several upcoming events.

Segment one focused on free events happening at Camp Creek State Park this spring and summer. To learn more, go here.

Segment two featured information about an upcoming performance at The Clover Club (upstairs at The RailYard) in Bluefield, W.Va. Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir is set to perform there Sat. April 17. That show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10.

Segments three featured a preview of the film Little Richard: I am Everything. You can watch it for one night only on Tues. April 11 at 7 p,m. at The Granada Theater in downtown Bluefield, W.Va. The Granada is one of only 500 venues nationwide chosen for the theatrical release.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

